Clearfield County Commissioners authorized $25,000 to update the county’s comprehensive plan.
At Tuesday’s business meeting, Chief Planner Jodi Brennan told the board the project to develop a county-specific guide with recommendations on how land should be utilized and goals in keeping with the needs and desires of residents, would be done in cooperation with Elk County. The state Department of Transportation will provide funding for more than 60 percent of the total cost — $80,000.
Both counties will share the remaining balance of $160,000 that the update will cost, with each kicking in $25,000.
Both counties will be working with North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission and a committee made up of representatives of both counties will be working on the plan’s components.
Brennan said Clearfield County’s comprehensive plan was last revised in 2006. The state requires counties to have a comprehensive plan. She reported using the document on a weekly basis in the county’s planning office.
She said the revision needs to happen as the current plan does not address new types of industrial development the county is experiencing such as solar and wind farms as well as Covid funding and supply chain issues.
“The update will be more specific about things that can actually be done. It will take an issue and advise what the county can do locally not the lofty visions of past plans,” Brennan said.
Goals will be laid out in time lines of one to five years. “This plan will be more realistic,” Brennan noted.
Work to develop the plan will begin next year.
County residents will have multiple opportunities to provide input for the plan. “There will be lots of virtual and public event opportunities for engagement through public meetings, stakeholder meetings and interviews with key people, she said.
Commissioner Mary Tatum said, “I love that residents will be involved with the process. It will be nice to see how we can get where we need to be.”
Chairman John Sobel agreed. “This will be a chance for folks to say in the direction they want the county to go.”