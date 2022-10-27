Clearfield County Commissioners recently approved an application and supporting documents for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant allocation.
Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County Lisa Kovalick said the county stands to receive $257,441. Of that amount, $46,399 is for grant administration.
Westover Municipal Authority will receive the bulk of the allocation, $145,578, for a project to develop a new water well supply to supplement its single source from a reservoir on Rogues Harbor Run. In addition, the treatment plant’s system will be updated to accept new processes affiliated with the new water source.
During periods of drought, the run does not produce enough water to supply customers. Since the run is the only source of water supply, there are currently not any options available other than instituting severe water restrictions or violating pass-by flow permit conditions, she said.
Kovalick said, “Inflation has driven an increase in construction projects by as much as 40 percent. The proposed total of the project 18 months ago was $498,151, however a more recent estimate is $641,729. The CDBG funds for the project are $433,405, Appalachian Regional Commission funding is $125,000, the state Department of Environmental Protection Professional Engineering Services contribution is $51,710 and local funds, including engineering costs.”
Coalport Borough will receive the remaining $67,524 for spot blight elimination.
Kovalick told the commissioners, “In Coalport Borough there are housing units that have been blighted for years — a few as far back as 2013. Houses on Main Street include those that have been vacant and blighted for more than 10 years. These properties are a threat to the health and safety of the community.”
Coalport Borough Council will enter into an agreement on behalf of the borough to have the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County acquire the properties, demolish structures and clear the sites. Once cleared, the affected properties will be offered for sale to developers and the public with proceeds to be funneled back into the county’s CDBG program to be used to demolish and clear additional blighted properties throughout the county, she said.
She also mentioned Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township’s CDBG allocations. Clearfield Borough is slated to receive $116,360. Of that total, $20,944 is allocated for administration and $95,416 will be used for Orr’s Run culvert and storm water improvements. The borough has dedicated CDBG funding from 2018, 2019 and 2020 for the work and has modified its 2021 application to the project that is now expected to cost $503,633.
Kovalick said the work is expected to alleviate flooding in the borough’s West Side.
Lawrence Township 2022 allocation is $133,479. Of that total, $109,453 is earmarked for storm water and street improvements on Bowman Hill Road and $24,026 for program administration.
Kovalick also announced Woodward Township’s increase in population has allowed it to become a CDBG entitlement community. The township will receive an allocation of $96,047. Of that total, $78,759 will be used for blight removal and $17,288 for program administration.
“Over the last two years, township officials have taken steps to increase the health and safety of their residents by enforcing the property maintenance code. The allocation will assist with cleanup and demolition of vacant blighted properties. The cleared properties will be sold for development within the township,” she said.