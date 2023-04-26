Clearfield County Commissioners have approved doing a good turn for the Clearfield Fair and Park Board to reciprocate a favor done for the county in prior years.
The board on Tuesday authorized a donation of $15,000 to help rehabilitate the roof on the Expo II building.
Chairman John Sobel reported the commissioners were contacted by the fair and park board requesting financial assistance to restore the building’s roof.
“The roof on the Expo II building is deteriorating,” Sobel announced.
Commissioners said during the pandemic, the fair and park board had been very forthcoming in making buildings at the Clearfield Driving Park accessible to the county for jury selection sessions, trials and tax sales, to allow participants space to spread out in keeping with pandemic restrictions.
“They gave us a very good price for rent for the square footage and the amount of time the county had been using the buildings,” Commissioner Dave Glass reported.
Sobel added, “During Covid, the courts were in a jam. They needed space. They still like to use those buildings because they like that additional space that isn’t all jammed up like the courthouse with people everywhere.”
Once the roof work has wrapped up, the county courts will also be able to utilize the Expo II building.
Commissioners said the county’s donation is covering a very small portion of the cost of the roof rehabilitation.
“The board didn’t ask for a specific amount. They said whatever we could give,” Sobel said.
Glass said in return, the fair and park board offered to lock in rental rates for 18 months as a thank-you for the county’s generosity.