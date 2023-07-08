Clearfield County Commissioners on Saturday announced the death of an inmate at Clearfield County Jail.
According to a statement, commissioners said at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, while doing normal rounds, a corrections officer noted an inmate who appeared to be asleep while sitting up on their bunk. When the inmate did not respond to verbal communication, guards entered the cell, discovered the inmate was not breathing, and administered life-saving techniques.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene and also attempted to save the inmate, unfortunately without success. The Clearfield COunty Coroner arrived and declared the inmate deceased at approximately 3:30 a.m.
“There is an active investigation by the Clearfield Regional Police into the cause of death. Until that investigation has concluded we cannot give further details,” commissioners said in a statement. “We can say, however, that according to the warden and to the information the commissioners have received, we believe our corrections personnel reacted quickly, professionally, and appropriately to this situation.”
The name of the deceased inmate has not been released.