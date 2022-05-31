Clearfield County Commissioners recently adopted the county’s municipal solid waste plan.
County Solid Waste Director Jodi Brennan told the board it is the recommendation of the plan’s advisory committee that it be adopted. The new plan will replace the current one that took effect in January 2012.
Brennan said there were no additional comments from the public about the plan that addresses disposal of municipal waste.
The plan’s purpose is to ensure Clearfield County has sufficient processing and disposal capacity for its municipal waste for a minimum of 10 years; a full, fair and open discussion of alternative methods of municipal waste processing or disposal; maximum feasible waste reduction and recycling of municipal waste or source-separated recycling materials; and conservation of resources and protection of public health, safety and welfare from short and long-term dangers of transportation, processing, treatment, storage and disposal of municipal waste.
Brennan said half of the county’s municipalities must ratify the plan within a 90 day period that ends Aug. 31.
It will then be sent to the state Department of Environmental Protection for review and approval. It will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
“We would like to thank Jodi and the advisory committee for the work done to make this happen,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.