Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass, on the heels of the county’s Thursday announcement that a county-wide burn ban resolution is being considered for a vote at their next meeting, explained the thought process behind the matter.
“Next Tuesday, our agenda will include a vote on a county-wide burn ban resolution. By law, that ban cannot go into effect for 48 hours after the successful vote,” Glass said in a statement.
“However, the fire danger is high even now, due to the lack of precipitation and extremely dry air prevalent in our area lately.
“Therefore, the Commissioners are asking all residents to voluntarily refrain from outdoor fires immediately, and to continue to do so until we get some relief from this drought,” Glass continued. “I love a summer fire in the fire pit as much as the next person, but I also recognize that none of us want to put our neighbors and our volunteer firefighters at risk in these conditions.”
Commissioners will vote on the measure on Tuesday, June 13 at their next meeting in the county administrative office building at 10 a.m.