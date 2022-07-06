OSCEOLA MILLS — Columbia Vol. Fire Co. recently announced the parade winners for the 100th Annual Firemen’s Parade.
The following were awards for fire and EMS units:
- Best appearing engine 2016-2022: Hyde Fire Co. ET6
- Best appearing engine 2004-2015: Sykesville SQ8, first; Logan Fire Co. Bellefonte E1, second
- Best appearing engine 1993-2003: Port Matilda ER15, first; Brooklyn Fire Co. E13-2, second
- Best appearing engine 1992 and older: Hookies (Tyrone) E33
- Best appearing aerial truck: Madera Fire Co. TK25, first; Reliance Fire Co. (Philipsburg) TK57, second
- Best appearing rescue truck: Hope Fire Co. (Philipsburg) R57, first; Madera Fire Co. R25, second
- Best appearing ambulance ALS or BLS: Mountain Top EMS AMB13-2 (Sandy Ridge)
- Best appearing squad/utility/QRS: Mahaffey Fire Co. AT29, first; Port Matilda TRF15, second
- Best appearing tanker: Alpha Fire Co. (State College) TA5-2, first; Howard Fire Co. TA14, second
- Best appearing brush truck: Port Matilda BR15, first; Mountain Top Fire Co. BR13 (Sandy Ridge), second
- Best appearing pierce: Hookies (Tyrone) E33
- Best overall appearing unit –Jack Hosband Memorial Award: Neptune Fire Co. (Tyrone) ET34
- Best overall equipped unit –Fire Chief’s Award: BJW Fire Co. (Woodland) R16
- Parade chairman’s choice award –Paul Barnett Memorial Award: Houtzdale Fire Co. E23-1, E23-2, TA23, SQ23, BR23
The following were the band, baton corps and float awards:
- Best high school band: Moshannon Valley High School
- Best variety band: Jaffa Shrine Oriental Band
- Best senior band: Claysburg American Legion Band
- Best float: 4-Leaf Baseball, first; Clearfield County Historical Society, second
- Best baton corps: Daisies, first; Nittany Dreamers, second
- Mike Danko Memorial Award: Philipsburg Osceola
Columbia Vol. Fire Co. sent a special shout out to Brooklyn Fire Co. of Lewistown, Mifflin County. This is the company’s final year due to a merging of two of the three fire departments in Lewistown, according to the post. It also is the furthest traveled unit, traveling 60 miles.
“We thank them for attending every single year, and it was extra special this year seeing their orange rigs come through the streets of Osceola Mills for their final time,” the post reads.
The company also thanked fire police personnel from various companies. “A total of 19 men and women showed up to help direct traffic for the parade,” the post reads. “We cannot thank them enough for the help they gave us.”
The fireman’s fair continues through Saturday. Today, the carnival opens from 6 to 10 p.m., with entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m.