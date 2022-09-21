Lawrence Township Police on Tuesday thwarted an attempt of a Barranquilla, Colombia man to lure who he though was a teenaged girl into his hotel room.
Police said in their report that they received a report around 7:30 p.m. that a male was by some dumpsters at McDonald’s on Clearfield Shawville Highway to meet with a 15-year-old girl and take her to his hotel room at Super 8 next door.
Officers made contact with individuals who advised them that Edwin Stick Gomez-Lamadrid was messaging them, thinking they were a 15-year-old girl. Gomez-Lamadrid allegedly sent pictures of his private area, and asked the person he believed to be 15 to send him compromising pictures of herself in return.
The man had made arrangements to meet the supposed teen beside the Super 8 hotel and for them to go to his hotel room.
Gomez-Lamadrid was taken into custody and is currently being housed at Clearfield County Jail.
Arraignment information was not immediately avaiable, not was information regarding bail.