CURWENSVILLE — Mark Collins will continue as chairman and recently appointed Supervisor Travis French will serve as vice chairman of Pike Township’s board of supervisors.
The two men were elected at the board’s recent reorganizational meeting.
Pat Morgan is the third supervisor. Ashley Pritchard will continue as the secretary/treasurer. Heather Bozovich remains the township’s solicitor.
Meetings will remain on the first Wednesday of each month but the time to start the session has been changed to 4 p.m. The dates are Feb. 1, March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
Jim Norris was retained as vacancy board chairman, Marc Hatten, emergency management coordinator; and Northwest Bank, depository.
Curt Wisor was appointed to the township’s board of auditors. Dick Coons was reappointed to another term on the Pike Township Municipal Authority.
P. Joseph Lehman will continue as the township’s engineer; Hess & Fisher Engineers Inc., the primary and alternate sewage enforcement officer.