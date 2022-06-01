COALPORT — For 50 years, Rydbom’s Service Station has been a fixture on Coalport’s Main Street.
Terry “Rudy” Rydbom celebrated his 50th year in business yesterday having acquired the full-service station on June 1, 1972.
“During the 1970s there were few opportunities in the area. I had been working several jobs and decided purchasing the business was a good decision,” Rydbom said.
Rydbom said through the years he has improved and expanded the business. He added on to the structure, installed a canopy over the gas pumps and built garage bays. His daughter Taylor Rydbom said with stricter environmental regulations he also was required to replace the station’s gas tanks to remain in compliance with state and federal laws.
Through the years that Rudy Rydbom has been the owner, there has been a reduction in the number of customers as businesses closed and people moved away from the borough.
“Thankfully, my dad’s customer base has always been strong and very supportive,” Taylor Rydbom explained.
Rudy Rydbom has reciprocated the support the community has shown him. During the pandemic he sold gas at low prices to help customers through the uncertainty of losing their jobs or having their work hours reduced.
“My dad said his customers have always supported him through the years. He hates seeing people go without and thought the least he could do was to give back to them and eat some of the cost to help them out,” Taylor Rydbom said. “Through the years my dad has been an active member of this community. He’s known for being gruff but he has a good, golden heart deep down. He will help anyone that asks him and on numerous occasions he has kept the garage open during blizzards, storms and power outages, when no other business was open,” she explained.
“My dad wanted to make sure people could get fuel, eat, stay warm and remain safe. Sometimes he was at the station 16 hours or longer,” she noted.
Prior to Rudy Rydbom’s ownership, the historical building was a gas station since 1912. Before that it was a blacksmith’s shop. Recently, a mural depicting the town’s rich history was painted on the side of the station to complement the community garden.
Rydbom currently has the business listed for sale.
“He’s ready to retire. He wants to move to Florida to be with me,” Taylor Rydbom said.