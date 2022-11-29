COALPORT — The Coalport community will officially open the Christmas season with the annual Christmas parade and community tree lighting Sunday, Dec. 4.
The parade will begin at 4 p.m. Diane Andrews of the Glendale Area Garden Club, sponsors of the parade and tree lighting, said spectators will enjoy the wide variety of participants in the parade.
“I think we have a pretty good lineup,” she told The Progress.
“We will have Santa Claus, of course, Rudolph and Little Rudy, the town’s four churches are creating floats or decorating the back of a pickup truck, local fire companies, the Coalport Moose, the Glendale elementary, junior high and varsity girl’s basketball teams and local girl scouts will all be part of the parade. We also have quite an array of seasonal characters from favorite Christmas movies including Buddy the Elf, George and Mary Bailey, a snowman, a big and little Christmas tree, the elf on the shelf, the Grinch, Ebenezer Scrooge and Ralphie from a Christmas Story,” Andrews said.
Parade participants will line up at 3:30 p.m. at the Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. The church is located at 511 Main St., Coalport.
The parade will step off at 4 p.m. and end at the Glendale Firehall, 946 Water St., Coalport, where Santa Claus and his elves will visit with and distribute treats to children of the community.
Santa’s visit is sponsored by the Glendale Vol. Fire Department, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043 and the Coalport Moose.
At 4 p.m., the garden club will offer free hot dogs, popcorn, cookies and hot chocolate at the community garden along Main Street. There will be carol singing just prior to 5 p.m. when the community Christmas tree and the lights in the community garden will be turned on.
Andrews said this is the seventh year for the parade and the eighth year for the tree lighting. The community looks forward to it each year, she said.
“People began messaging me this summer asking if the club was going to hold the event. People really love it. We get more than 300 people lining the streets of Coalport. They enjoy talking with each other while they are waiting for the parade to start and after it’s over. The club wants to keep the tradition going for kids and plans to do it as long as members are able,” she said.