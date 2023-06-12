COALPORT — After taking a year off in 2022 because there were not enough volunteers to help plan and present the festival, the Coalport Street Fair is returning.
The fair will be held Saturday, June 17, on Main Street in Coalport. The festival’s makeup will be slightly different this year as Main Street will be closed from Water to Walnut streets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the area will be filled with vendors, food trucks and activities. It will be held regardless of weather.
According to information provided by the committee, in late April, the three remaining committee members reorganized and started contacting crafters and food trucks that participated in previous street fairs. Many of the previous year’s vendors, crafters and food trucks had already scheduled other events on June 17 but with persistence, the committee moved past the obstacles that they were faced with and opted to go forward with the festival. The committee concentrated on finding crafters, vendors and food trucks to participate in the festival and creating activities for the Kid’s Korner.
The 2023 Coalport Street Fair will be slightly smaller than previous years, mostly due to the committee’s late start in organizing after the resignation of several committee and volunteer members.
There will not be a parade this year because there was not enough time or volunteers to organize one.
At Kids’ Korner every child, age two to 18 years, will receive five free tickets for games, a bouncy house combination or obstacle course fun. Children and youth will also receive a free meal ticket that includes a hot dog, popcorn and a beverage. Thanks to donations from several local residents, children and youth will also receive a freshly-baked cookie with their meal.
The meal will be available in the parking lot besides Rydbom’s Service Station. Seating will be available.
The committee said they are offering the meal ticket because there are many children in the community whose parents may not have extra money to give their kids to come enjoy a day of fun.
“We want this to be fun for all the kids,” members said, adding they hope that some day the kids would remember the committee’s kindness and pay it forward.
At the Glendale Medical Center, an inflatable mechanical bullride, the giant crazy basket auction, a pet hydration station and an inflatable cash grab will be set-up.
A strawberry festival will be available at the Coalport Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring strawberry shortcake and other goodies.
Hops & Vines will perform from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at Ginger’s Restaurant. Joe Quick will perform between noon and 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in registering as a crafter, vendor or food truck, donating a basket for the giant crazy auction or donating cookies for the kids’ meal should contact Coalport Community Decorating Committee through its Facebook page or contact Annette Stiver on her personal Facebook page.
Stiver worked diligently to submit a special event permit application to the state Department of Transportation. PennDot approved a temporary road closure so that the festival could be held on Main Street.
The committee said there will be two detours for local traffic during the time of the festival. General traffic should use Railroad and Forest Streets and heavy vehicle traffic will travel state Route 865 and SR 2002 to get around the event.
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}”We hope the local residents and surrounding community will support the Coalport Community Decorating Committee this year. The support, ideas and encouragement we receive may encourage us to hold other fundraisers throughout the year, not just the Coalport Street Fair. At this time, we have several ideas in the works for both this year and next. Stay tuned,” the committee said.{/span}