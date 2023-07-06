COALPORT — Coalport Nursery School will be open for the upcoming school year — but under a new name.
After concerns that last year would be the school’s final one, Beaver Valley United Christian Church, Glasgow, stepped in to serve as the school’s administrator for the Glendale Valley Christian Preschool.
The school will continue to be based at the Coalport Community Center on Forest Street, Coalport.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Dean Dietrick, said the school’s board was searching for a church to sponsor the school after being restricted by the state.
He said, “The role of a church in the administration of religious schools can vary, but the core concept is to maintain teachings of the scriptures and to regulate its administrative duties. The local church will review and aid in the creation of scriptural teachings, while building social and academic knowledge and abilities of the children. The school is now in the process of being incorporated into the church. As required by law, the school will be run fully through the bounds of the local church. While the church has full control of the administration, we have formed and allowed for extension ministries in our bylaws. This allows a number of non-church members to serve on the preschool’s committee — opening doors for broader ecumenical ministry within the community.”
Dietrick said the church wanted to help the school remain open and continue to education and serve local children.
“Our church council felt that the need and ministry being served by the school, over the last 50 years, is too much to lose in this community. The church has had numerous children attend this preschool through the years. Each one has become active in our churches and communities. We want to make sure this school remains open to benefit the families of Coalport and surrounding areas for years to come, offering the best educational opportunity for our children. The church council immediately passed a unanimous vote to adopt the school when the opportunity became available,” he said.
He said there will be some changes next year in days and hours the school operates. The school will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Unlike registered private schools, there are certain requirements that need to be followed. The one that will affect parents and students the most is a change to the school’s operating hours. We needed to reduce the daily classroom time to comply with the state regulations. We have also added a day throughout the week to make up for the reduced daily instruction period,” Dietrick explained..
Board Member Lyncola Gallahe said, “At the end of the 2022-2023 school year, Coalport Community Nursery School celebrated it’s 50th anniversary by graduating 22 students at a ceremony held at Glendale Jr./Sr. High School’s auditorium. This was after a long year of battling with the Pennsylvania Department of Education over licensing issues. In order to keep this local community school in our area, a local church was required to step up and take over ownership. It was at that time, that Senior Pastor Dean Dietrick and the members of the Beaver Valley United Christian Church offered their assistance and acceptance to take over the ownership of the Coalport Community Nursery School. Beginning in June 2023, the name and ownership of Coalport Community Nursery School transitioned to the Beaver Valley United Christian Church. The new name of the preschool is Glendale Valley Christian Preschool; however, the location, academics and Christian teaching will remain the same.”
Gallaher said an an in-person registration was held in June, but the school is still accepting registrations for the upcoming school year from children who will be age 4 by Sept. 1. For information contact Dietrick at 814-687-3325; teacher Brenda Williamsat 672-5474 or Tammy Yannitto at 814-687-4714.