Registered voters in both Coalport Borough and Penn Township will be permanently casting their ballots outside of their respective municipalities beginning with the May 17 general primary.
At the recent Clearfield County Commissioners meeting, the board approved relocating the polling places for the borough and the township to existing ones in neighboring municipalities.
Coalport Borough’s polling place will be moving to St. Basil’s Roman Catholic Church social hall at 171 Locust St., Coalport. The social hall is located in Beccaria Township. Previously, borough voters cast their ballots at Glendale Firehall, Coalport.
Penn Township’s voting precinct will now be at St. Bonaventure Church’s social hall in Grampian Borough. Previously, the township’s electorate voted at CenClear Child Services, Grampian, which was located in the township.
County’s Director of Elections Dawn Graham said both St. Basil’s and St. Bonaventure’s social halls meet handicapped accessibility and safety requirements. They also provide ample and adequate parking for voters and members of each municipalities’ election day boards, she said.
Graham told the commissioners that in both municipalities, those sites have been used for previous elections because of the difficulty in obtaining the required number of eligible residents who are willing to serve.
“Both of these moves are necessary due to a lack of poll workers,” she said.
Any residents with concerns is asked to submit them in writing to the Clearfield County Board of Elections, 212 E. Locust St., Suite 106, Clearfield, PA, 16830 to Graham’s attention, or email elections@clearfieldco.org.