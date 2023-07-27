COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council approved having its solicitor notify property owners who have properties that are dilapidated or falling down that they must repair or demolish them.
At council’s recent meeting, members voted unanimously to have Solicitor Dan Nelson send letters to several property owners about the condition of the structures on their lots.
Councilman Rick Nardelli said there are as many as 10 properties throughout the borough with blighted structures that could be dangerous. “On my walks around I have seen at least 10 homes and buildings that should be torn down,” he noted.
Council also approved its employee seeking information about education and certification to become a code enforcement officer.
At council’s recent meeting, members granted permission for Joe DeGennero to explore available educational opportunities and costs associated with becoming validated to execute the borough’s codes and laws.
Information will be presented for action at council’s next business meeting.
Council gave permission to submit an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for its multimodal transportation fund.
The borough is requesting just over $337,000 in grant monies. If the application is successful, funds will be used to resurface and improve storm water drainage on a number of streets throughout the borough. No matching funds are required.
Council also gave authorization to seek quotes to pave a section of Wood Street from Oak Street to an area where homes along the street end.
The hours Secretary Mary Sue Hoey can work each week were increased from 20 to 25. Councilwoman LaDawn Yingling said Hoey puts in a number of hours some weeks for which she is not being compensated,
“She works extra hours she is not being paid for. She doesn’t take them every week but there are some weeks she does,” she said.
Brian Peacock was approved by council to fill a vacancy on the borough crew left by the recent resignation for the purpose of retirement by Walt Hoey with the stipulation he passes a physical and acquires his required clearances. Peacock will work 35 hours per week at a salary of $11 per hour.
Council set the date for its next business meeting as Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.