COALPORT — Clearfield-based state police are seeking information leading to the arrest of two suspects who held convenience store employees and a customer at gunpoint during a robbery here late Wednesday night.
Troopers were dipatched to Nittany MinitMart, 1135 Main St. in Coalport at 11:45 p.m. on May 11 when two armed African-American males entered the store and held the clerks and a customer at gunpoint while demanding cash.
The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash along state Route 53 in a southbound direction.
Both suspects were dressed in black clothing with black face coverings. One had the word “Corle” printed on his clothing.
The first suspect is described as being about 6-feet tall and approximately 300 pounds; the second suspect was described as being about 5-feet 7-inches tall weighing about 150 pounds. One of the men spoke with a Hispanic accent.
Anyone with information is urged to call PSP at 814-857-3800. The incident remains under investigation.