COALPORT — Coalport Borough Mayor Margaret Maddalena is requesting the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas assist the borough in filling vacant council seats.
A petition was filed Tuesday, March 15, by Attorney Daniel J. Nelson of Philipsburg. The document states Nelson is Maddalena’s attorney, however, it notes in filing the appeal she is acting in her official capacity. Included in the document is a petition with the names of 24 borough residents, registered electors of the borough, who are requesting the court appoint council members.
Council consists of five members. All five seats were up for election last year. Both John Shawley and Andrew Manges were elected to council in the November 2021 municipal election. Gerald W. Spaid Sr. was elected as both the borough’s tax collector and to council. Several other residents received enough write-in votes in the election to qualify them to a seat on council — but they did not accept the positions.
Shawley submitted a letter withdrawing from the seat that was read at a session of council advertised for council’s reorganization Jan. 3. But his resignation was unable to be accepted because there was not a quorum of councilors in attendance, meaning council was unable to conduct business. Because of this, Maddalena closed the meeting.
The petition states, “Because council is unable to organize and it is factually impossible for council to achieve a quorum, no other recourse exists except to seek the court’s intervention to appoint members to a new borough council.”
It also notes, “The continued inability and impossibility of council to organize and achieve a quorum is a significant problem, in need of immediate attention, since council is unable to govern, to approve necessary expenditures, address personnel matters or transact regular business, among essential duties.”
The appeal also addresses the actions of Spaid, who is referred to as the borough’s tax collector.
It states, “Spaid has asserted his qualification as a member of council, has advertised public meetings without approval or authority and has urged Mayor (Maddalena) to organize council, despite being outside of the legally prescribed time period. It is expected that unless the court intervenes to resolve the quorum failure at the borough, other individuals may continue to intercede, assume positions unavailable and attempt to violate the clear mandates and requirements of the Pennsylvania Borough Code.”
The petition concludes by asking the court, following the hearing, to order the appointment of a sufficient number of qualified individuals to constitute a council.
A hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the annex of the Clearfield County Courthouse, 1 N. Second St., Clearfield.