JOHNSTOWN — A former Coalport man has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on his conviction of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.
United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence on Kenneth Selvage, 61, of Coalport.
According to information presented to the court, on or about Jan. 24, 2020, to on or about Jan. 25, 2020, Selvage was found in possession of a Mossberg .20-gauge shotgun and ten shells of ammunition involved in an incident that occurred at Coalport’s Nittany Minit Mart on Main Street.
According to Clearfield-based State Police, Selvage allegedly physically assaulted a 38-year-old male and a 35-year-old female — both of Fallentimber — with a wooden club inside the convenience store.
Selvage then returned to his vehicle and allegedly retrieved a shotgun and re-entered the store, and threatened to physically harm the victims while holding the shotgun.
On June 16, 1999, Selvage was convicted in the Court of Common Pleas of Cambria County of escape, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing firearms.
Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
Chung commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Selvage.