JOHNSTOWN — A Coalport man who was charged in 2020 in federal court with violating federal firearms laws has pleaded guilty, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred at Coalport Minit Mart in Coalport on Jan. 24, 2020.
Kenneth Selvage, who is now 61, was in possession of a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun and 10 shells when the incident occurred.
According to Clearfield-based State Police, troopers responded to an incident at Coalport Minit Mart where Selvage allegedly physically assaulted a 38-year-old male and a 35-year-old female — both of Fallentimber — with a wooden club.
Selvage then returned to his vehicle and allegedly retrieved a shotgun and re-entered the store, and threatened to physically harm the victims while holding the shotgun.
It is unknown if the victims were store employees or customers.
In 1999, Selvage was convicted in Cambria County Court of escape, which is punishable by a prison term that exceeds one year. Federal law prohibits those who have been convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term exceeding one year from possessing firearms.
Selvage is scheduled to be sentenced in June. He is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.