JOHNSTOWN — A Coalport man pleaded guilty in federal court to charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced on Wednesday.
Jacob Troxell, 33, of Coalport, pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on or about on or about July 22, 2019, Troxell did possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Gibson scheduled sentencing for Nov. 29, 2023. The law provides for a total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Troxell.