COALPORT — A local man identified as a known drug dealer in Coalport Borough is behind bars after state police arrested him on drug charges last week.
Mark Allen Landeck, 45, of the 1100-block of Mill Street in Coalport Borough, was charged by Punxsutawney-based state police with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver related to an incident that occurred on Nov. 3, 2022.
According to the criminal complaint, a source identified Landeck as a heroin/fentanyl distributor in the Coalport area. The informant also indicated that he/she had obtained heroin/fentanyl from Landeck in the past two months, and identified the Mill Street address as Landeck’s residence where the drug transactions allegedly took place.
In November, the informant told troopers he/she could purchase heroin from Landeck at the Mill Street residence. On Nov. 3, the informant was provided with $100 in official police funds, and then followed by troopers to Landeck’s residence. Stationary surveillance was set up by agents/troopers at the residence.
Surveillance then observed the informant leaving Landeck’s residence where they were followed to a predetermined location.
The informant then provided seven bags of purported heroin to police.
Police arrested Landeck on Jan. 11 and he was transported to Clearfield County Jail. On Jan. 12, Clearfield-based state police was contacted by staff at CCJ, who advised them that fentanyl patches were discovered during a search of Landeck’s property and person. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance-contraband/inmate relative to that incident.
Landeck was arraigned on both charges on Jan. 13 in front of District Judge James Glass, who set Landeck’s bail at $100,000 monetary. A preliminary hearing had been scheduled Jan. 18 but it was continued to Jan. 25 at Centralized Court.
Landeck was unable to post bail and remains incarcerated awaiting the preliminary hearing. He has not yet retained an attorney, according to court records.