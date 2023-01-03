COALPORT — Coalport Borough Councilman Andrew Manges has tendered his resignation.
At the conclusion of a special meeting Saturday to approve the 2023 budget, Manges announced his withdrawal from his seat.
“This is effective at the end of the meeting. I will do no more business with Coalport Borough. I’m done,” he said.
Tax Collector Gerald Spaid pointed out to Manges his resignation is not official until it is accepted by council.
Manges told him, “My resignation is my resignation. It will be when I want to resign.”
Secretary Mary Sue Hooey told council they could not vote on the resignation because it was not included on Saturday’s agenda made public prior to the meeting.
Manges began serving on council in January 2022. He was elected to a four-year term in the 2021 November Municipal Election.
Council also adopted the 2023 budget of $233,485. There is no tax increase
The general fund expects next year’s revenue at $158,635 with expenses of $141,264.
The income figure breaks down to $59,044 for real estate taxes, $34,200 for local enabling taxes, $4,000 for licenses and permits, $2,400 for fines and forfeits, $900 for interest, rents and royalties, $3,600 for intergovernmental revenue and $250 for charges in services. Funds of $54,241 will be carried over from 2022.
Expenses include $60 for general government, $4,000 for auditor, $2,500 for the tax collector, $2,000 for the solicitor, $12,000 for the secretary’s wages, $7,500 for general government administration, $23,000 for general government buildings, $1,879 for public safety, $33,000 for highways, $625 for public works, $4,800 for debt services, employee wages and withholding, and $7,000 for insurance.
The state road fund projects next year’s income of $22,731 and expenses of $7,500 for highways. Funds of $52,119 will be carried over from the current year.
Council had scheduled both a reorganizational and monthly business meeting for Monday. Neither meeting took place because there was not a quorum of members available to meet.
No information was immediately available about when the meetings would be rescheduled.