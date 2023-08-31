COALPORT — Coalport Borough’s Vacancy Board chairman told borough council he has been unable to find any residents willing to fill two vacant council seats.
At borough council’s recent meeting, Chairman Joe Adam told members, “I’ve done everything in my power to fill these seats.”
He added, “I’ve contacted people I know and asked them. I tried to stay on the voter’s registration list because I know they have to have resided in the borough for a year and be a registered voter. I have contacted some very capable people but they are just not interested.”
Council members said they too tried to fill the open seats prior to Adam becoming involved.
“We have posted the vacancies on Facebook and in the newspaper. We thought about having an (open house) but we weren’t sure that anyone would show,” said Councilwoman LaDawn Yingling.
Adam said he recommended council petition the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas and request the judge fill the vacant council positions.
In July, council accepted resignations from two councilors, part of a group of four who were appointed to their positions by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman in April 2022 after a petition by borough Mayor Margaret Maddalena was made asking the court to fill the seats.
Greg Spencer and Todd Spencer both issued letters read at council’s July meeting stating they were withdrawing from council. Greg Spencer said in his communication he recently moved from the borough. Todd Spencer cited a change in work schedules that no longer allowed him time to devote to borough business.
Adam, who previously served on council, said he believes residents could derive a lot of personal satisfaction from serving the borough.
“A lot of things are struggles and there is a lot of research that needs done sometimes but when things get done you know you’ve done something good.”
Council voted unanimously to petition the county Court of Common Pleas to fill the vacant council seats.