COALPORT — For the present, Coalport Borough Council will hold its business meetings on Sundays.
Council last held a business meeting on April 10. It tried to meet again on April 24 but didn’t have the required quorum of members present.
It was noted at that time council members were not able to be present because of changes in work schedules. Council did not attempt to meet in May or June.
At council’s recent meeting attended by members Shawn Yingling, LaDawn Yingling and Rick Nardelli, resident Joe Nevling inquired why the session was held on a Sunday.
“This must really be important for you to be meeting on a Sunday,” Nevling said during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Shawn Yingling, who chaired the meeting, said schedules for council members have changed and Sunday is the only day of the week that is compatible for all.
“It has been difficult for everyone to get their work schedules coordinated. We have really been having an issue (finding a day when council can meet),” Yingling said, adding resignations from council members Greg Spencer and Todd Spencer added to the difficulty associated with having a quorum present for meetings.
Nardelli said council has been trying to get people to serve previously in vacant positions and has had little luck. “We are trying to figure out a way to get people in town interested in serving and filling one of these chairs.”
“We have tried to get meetings together but we didn’t have members for a quorum,” Nardelli said.
Yingling said, “We will be meeting, even if those meetings are on Sundays.” He added council had checked about the legality of meeting on a Sunday and was assured as long as the meeting is properly advertised, council is able to meet on that day.
Council has scheduled a meeting for Sunday, July 16 at 1 p.m.