COALPORT — Little ghouls and goblins can go door-to-door in Coalport to collect treats later this month.
Coalport Borough at their recent meeting authorized the date for the borough’s annual holiday festivities. Trick-or-treat and the annual Halloween parade are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treat will be held from 2-5 p.m. Residents who wish to participate are asked to turn on their porch lights.
Earlier that day, children in costume, are invited to march through the streets of Coalport in the annual Halloween parade sponsored by the Glendale Business and Professional Women’s Club. Lineup for the parade is at 1 p.m. at the Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church on Main Street. The parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. moving down Main Street and ending at the Glendale Vol. Fire Co.’s station at 946 Water St. where they will receive treats.
Council also authorized using funds from the American Rescue Plan to repair the wheelchair access ramp at the Coalport Community Center.
Council reported it has several contractors interested in the project. A meeting will be held this week with the contractors to review the specifics.
Councilman Andy Manges reported he met recently with state Department of Transportation Municipal Services Representative Shawn Agosti to examine and measure the borough’s streets to create a plan and develop an estimated cost for getting some of them resurfaced and repaired. Agosti also will be sending the borough information about possible funding sources for the project, Manges said.