COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council is seeking a council member.
At council’s recent meeting, members accepted the resignation of Andrew Manges who tendered his withdrawal from the position saying it was effective immediately at a special meeting of council on Dec. 31.
Council opted not to accept his letter until Jan. 30 at its rescheduled monthly meeting since the action was not included as a business item on the Dec. 31 meeting agenda.
Residents who are age 18 or older, are a registered voter and have resided in the borough at least one year are eligible. Those interested should send a letter to council by Feb. 17.
Manges was elected to a four-year term in the 2021 municipal election. He assumed the position Jan. 1, 2022.
In a related matter, council made no changes to officer positions, stating it will wait in hopes of having a resident interested in filling the vacant council seat.
Council retained the first Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. as the date for its monthly business meeting, except during the month of February. Meetings will be held in council’s chambers in the Coalport Community Center, 961 Forest St., Coalport.
Members authorized advertising the sale of a used tractor and snowplow, adding Councilman Shawn Yingling as one of the signers on the borough’s checking account, and heard borough employee Joseph DeGennaro report he is getting a quote to repair or replace the furnace at the community center.
DeGennaro told council the furnace and heating system is believed to not be operating efficiently and is loosing a lot of heat. Depending on the cost, council may need to seek additional quotes or advertise the work for bids.