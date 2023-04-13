COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council scheduled a cleanup day, Members said at a recent meeting with warmer weather in place they wanted to offer residents an opportunity to get rid of old furniture and other items they no longer want.
The event is set for Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A 30-yard refuse container will be placed in the parking lot. It will be monitored by the borough’s street crew.
Electronics, appliances, tires and hazardous substances such as cleaners, paint and solvents will not be accepted.
Funds to pay for the container will come from Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority. Council had a credit from its membership in the authority’s now defunct illegal dumping program.
“Anything that helps the town clean up would be good,” Councilman Todd Spencer said.
Members welcomed a new councilman. Ricardo Nardelli was appointed to replace Andrew Manges whose resignation was accepted at council’s February meeting. Nardelli joins Greg Spencer, Todd Spencer, Sean Yingling and LaDawn Yingling to make up the council.
Young, Oakes, Brown and Co., Altoona, was hired to audit the borough’s 2022 financial records at a cost of $4,075.
Members authorized Stiffler McGraw, Hollidaysburg, as the borough’s engineer. The company’s charges vary depending on the type of employee and service provided.
Council accepted offers of $700 from Mike Skala to purchase the borough’s used Mitsubishi tractor and a mowing deck and $200 from Beccaria Township for a used street sweeper broom.
Members also approved demolishing a pavilion at Beechwood Park. The structure is dangerous. Secretary Mary Sue Hoey said, “It’s in really bad shape. It needs to be torn down so no one gets hurt,”