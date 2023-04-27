Coalport Borough Council lacked a quorum at its recent meeting, but discussed the status of two blighted properties in the borough with its solicitor.
Secretary Mary Sue Hoey said there are currently two properties on Main Street that have issues. One is a garage that is crumbling and the other is a large amount of trash that was left in the front yard of a home.
She reported the borough purchased coveralls and masks for the employees so that they could remove the debris safely, because they were uncertain exactly what was contained in the boxes and bags. A number of complaints were received about the trash attracting rodents.
The borough has contact information for the owner of the garage who lives in Cambria County, but has been unable to locate the home’s owner, Hoey said.
Solicitor Dan Nelson told council, “Every municipality deals with blight. Typically it deals with the homes’ owners. They are the best hope for covering costs for tearing down or making properties safe. The borough can go through the process of having it tagged as dangerous, then it can reach out to the owners asking them to comply or walk away from the property. If they walk away the borough can demolish the blighted structure, sell the property and get some of its money back.”
Nelson said the borough must have funding set aside to deal with blighted structures. He said there are legal expenses required as part of the process and the costs to deal with the blighted structure.
He suggested council contact Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County Lisa Kovalick for assistance with blighted borough properties.
“The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is used to dealing with municipal blight, but it does have limited resources. Its goal is to track down a property’s owner and either rehabilitate or tear down a structure to make it safe and get the property back on the tax rolls,” he said.
Hoey said the borough is working with Kovalick to have several properties in the borough demolished, but not the two Main Street properties.
Councilman Rick Nardelli asked Nelson if someone is injured at either property if the borough could be responsible. Nelson said the borough can be held liable if council is aware of a hazard and fails to act on it to protect residents.
He told council it needs to find the properties’ owners and begin communicating with them in an effort to begin the rehabilitation or demolishing process.