COALPORT — Greg Spencer was elected president and Todd Spencer, vice president of Coalport Borough Council. The two men were selected at Wednesday’s reorganizational meeting.
The vote was split with the two men and Councilman Andrew Manges voting in favor. Shawn Yingling and LaDawn Yingling voted for Shawn Yingling for both positions.
Members tackled a backlog of items from the months when council was unable to meet.
Business meetings were scheduled for the first Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. Work sessions will be held on Wednesdays, as needed, also at 7:30 p.m. All meetings and work sessions will be held in council’s chambers in the Coalport Community Center, 961 Forest St., Coalport.
Council said in response to a question from the audience, it will confirm on the borough’s Facebook Page that a work session is being held on a particular Wednesday.
Council accepted a letter of resignation from John Shawley whose letter has been on the table since Jan. 3 when council was unable to reorganize because it lacked a quorum of members.
Shawley was elected to council in the November municipal election but later reconsidered and submitted a letter noting his withdrawal, effective immediately.
Joe Adam and Paul Sweed were appointed by council members to the Beccaria Township, Coalport and Irvona Municipal Authority. Adam will serve a five-year term. Sweed will fill the remainder of an unexpired term and will serve approximately three years.
Members authorized hiring Young, Oakes, Brown & Co., CPA, Altoona to audit the borough’s financial records. The company will audit documents from three years at a cost of $2,995 per year.
Secretary Mary Sue Hoey reported five firms were contacted about interest and cost. The selected company was the only one that replied.
She said the examination and corresponding report needs to be done as soon as possible as the state Department of Community and Economic Development has told the borough the audits need to be done immediately. “We have been red-flagged by DCED because the audits are late,” she told council.
Resignations were accepted from employee Walter Hoey and Mary Sue Hoey. Walter Hoey is retiring, effective June 14. His notice said once council hires someone to replace him, he is willing to stay on for one month to train the new employee.
Mary Sue Hoey also indicated she would stay on to help train the new secretary.