COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council was reminded again about its financial obligations to the Glendale Vol. Fire Co.
Fire company Treasurer Jack Laing reinforced information he provided at a previous meeting that the borough, noting although council approved a contract with the company, no payments have been made since 2021, other than a donation of $3,500 from the borough’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Covid relief funds.
Laing told council it should have budgeted funds for the fire company, as per the contract, approved by a previous council in 2020. The contract states council would pay the company a total of $3,500 per year for fire protection, Laing said.
“I came to the borough office and spoke with (Secretary) Mary Sue Hoey. We reviewed the minutes and found where council approved the contract,” Laing said.
In early 2021, council’s agenda included a business item to terminate the contract; however, following several heated discussions between fire company members and council members, company Chief Adam Rydbom said he believed the borough was facing severe financial difficulties and said he believed the company could wait until the year’s end to be paid.
Laing told council in December, since it never removed the hold on the agenda item to terminate the contract, he believes the contract is still in effect.
“That’s why I came in December to ask whether council had included any money for the fire company,” he noted.
Councilman Shawn Yingling told Laing several council members had met with the fire chief on a couple occasions to discuss the contract.
Laing told council because it has never voted to terminate or amend the contract, he believes the terms of the original pact still stand.
In December, Laing told council, although the company understands the borough has been working through many issues, the fire company needs the funds it was promised to pay its expenses. He reminded members, the matter needs to be kept under council’s consideration.
“The fire company understands the plight of the borough, but this needs to be kept at the forefront,” Laing said.