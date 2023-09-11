COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council paused its meeting Saturday to pay tribute to a man whose life was one of service and dedication.
Council honored Jack D. Laing for his work on behalf of the borough.
Council President Shawn Yingling said, ”On behalf of council and the borough of Coalport I’d like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Jack Laing. He wore many hats including work for both the borough and the county. He will be sorely missed.”
Laing died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Yingling said Laing had a lengthy vocation in volunteer fire protection and EMS service, having served more than 50 years. “He was a big part of the fire company,” Yingling said.
“In addition to fire and EMS service, Laing was a member of council, emergency management coordinator and assistant borough secretary. He led a very busy life,” Yingling said.
According to published information, Laing worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Auditor General’s Department, and for the Bureau of Fire Relief for over 24 years before he retired in 2019. He was formerly substitute teachers for both the Glendale and Moshannon Valley school districts and formerly worked for the Clearfield County Government, the Deputy Treasurer, the Field Assessor in the Assessment Office and the Tax Claim Bureau.
The many organizations that Jack belonged to included the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department where he served as the former fire chief, current treasurer and member for over 50 years, the Coalport Lions Club where he held numerous offices and member for over 45 years, the Coalport Lodge 574 F&AM where he was a former secretary from 1983 to 1996 and past master in 1997 and affiliated Masonic Bodies. He was also a member of the Coalport Lodge 350 L.O.O.M., the Fred R. Korman Lodge 55 I.O.O.F. and Clearfield Elks Lodge 540 B.P.O.E., as well as a BCIMA Board Member where he was known as a Charter Member since 1990, a prior secretary and treasurer and current chairman.
Laing was also involved with the Coalport Area Christmas Treat Fund as a secretary and treasurer, G.I.D.A., Coalport Area Museum, Pennsylvania State Firemen’s Association, Central District Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Western Pennsylvania Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Cambria County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Pennsylvania Forest Fire Warden for over 35 years, Clearfield County Ambulance Association as a former president and treasurer, Clearfield County EMA Volunteer Director for numerous years, LEPC Committee, Coalport Borough EMA Director, former council member and past assistant secretary, Irvona Rod and Gun Club and Coalport First United Presbyterian Church.