COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council approved taking steps at its recent meeting to reduce the size of council from five members to three.
Council has struggled for years with getting enough members to serve, and earlier this year was unable to meet because it did not have the required quorum of members present to conduct business on behalf of the borough.
Recently, two residents tendered their resignations; and council, although it advertised both on its Facebook page and in The Progress, said no one was willing to step up to fill the vacant seats.
Councilman Rick Nardelli said at council’s recent meeting, he had spoken with a number of borough residents about serving and all of them turned him down. “They all told me they didn’t want to be on council and they all gave me the same reason why they won’t be on council. I’m not going to say what that is.”
Councilman Shawn Yingling said the remaining three members now must be at every meeting since they are needed to make the required quorum for council to take action.
“We are having a hard time meeting. No one wants to meet on Sunday but at least if we can meet then we will keep the borough going. If council is reduced to three it will only take two to meet to keep the borough going,” Yingling said.
Council said at the meeting it has 30 days from July 2, the date the two recent resignations were accepted, to fill the two open seats. If it is unable to do so, the matter will go to the borough’s vacancy board, made up of council members and resident Joe Adam as chairman. If the board is unable to fill the seats, council can petition the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to make appointments.
Secretary Mary Sue Hoey said because of the borough’s previous financial issues it is still being monitored by the state Department of Community and Economic Development and DCED is sending representatives in to assist the borough.
“Council is trying as hard as it can to keep the borough going. If there are not people to be on council it won’t be able to, and there will be no more borough,” she said.