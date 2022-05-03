COALPORT — Although a meeting was advertised, Coalport Borough Council did not meet Monday because the meeting’s agenda wasn’t advertised on the borough’s Facebook page prior to the meeting taking place.
Revisions to the state’s Sunshine Act, that took effect Aug. 29, requires agendas for all public agency meetings be posted at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting.
Council had planned to meet following a hearing on April 14 at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas where President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman appointed four people to fill vacant seats on council. Because of resignations, and residents not accepting the seats were elected to, council was rendered unable to organize in January or conduct monthly business meetings January through April.
Todd Spencer, LaDawn Yingling, Shawn Yingling and Gregory Spencer were named by Ammerman as members of council. The Yinglings have served on council in prior years, as recently as 2021.
A petition was filed March 15 with the court by Mayor Margaret Maddalena through her attorney, Daniel J. Nelson of Philipsburg. It requested the court’s assistance to fill the vacant positions. Included was a petition signed by 24 borough residents, registered electors of the borough, who also requested the court make appointments.
According to borough Secretary Mary Sue Hoey, the meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.