COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council heard a request from a scout concerning criteria for his Eagle Scout project.
Jonah Detwiler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 2221 of Ashville, attended council’s meeting Monday to discuss details of his plan to install directional signs for Glendale Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall. Detwiler said he wanted to place two along state Route 53 and two along Water Street near the firehall.
“There are currently no signs identifying the location of the fire hall,” he said.
Council said they did not have any requirements for the signs on Water Street, but told Detwiler he would have to contact the state Department of Transportation about any specifications for installing signs along a state highway.
Detwiler told council he would be responsible for all planning, fundraising and carrying out the signs’ installation.
Resident Irvin Holes attended the meeting to express his concern about his adult son who was recently contacted by a collection agency because he failed to pay his per capita taxes.
Holes reported his son did not receive a bill or a second notice. He told council the tax bill has now been paid and added it would have been paid earlier if he had known he owed them.
He told council he agreed with the proposal presented recently by borough Tax Collector the Rev. Gerald Spaid. Spaid suggested several meetings ago the borough either needs to do away with or compell compliance for the collection of its per capita taxes.
“A lot of residents are not paying their taxes. I think that is unfair. Either enforce or eliminate it so that it is fair across the board,” Holes said.
Holes also thanked the council members for agreeing to serve.
“I would like to thank you for stepping up and keeping the borough running. I was asked to serve. My reason for not stepping up is the political infighting here. I think it is time to move forward. Let’s stop battling and move forward and make this a good place for everyone.”
Council also heard Secretary Mary Sue Hoey report only one bid was received for upgrades to the entrances of the Coalport Community Center. She said several contractors examined the entries but did not provide an estimate.