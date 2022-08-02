COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council heard a request from a scout concerning criteria for his Eagle Scout project.

Jonah Detwiler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 2221 of Ashville, attended council’s meeting Monday to discuss details of his plan to install directional signs for Glendale Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall. Detwiler said he wanted to place two along state Route 53 and two along Water Street near the firehall.

