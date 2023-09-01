COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council has elected new leadership.
At council’s recent meeting, Shawn Yingling was named council’s new president and Rick Nardelli, vice president.
They replace previous President Gregg Spencer and Vice President Todd Spencer whose resignations from council were accepted at the July meeting.
Council, following a 15-minute executive session, hired an ordinance enforcer. Joe DeGennaro, who is also a member of the borough crew, will receive an offer of employment. The position will be for 10 hours per month at a rate of $10 per hour.
Council tabled a request that will be included on the September’s meeting agenda from Tax Collector the Rev. Gerald Spaid to pay some of his costs associated with attending the convention of the Pennsylvania Tax Collectors Association Oct. 20-21 in Cranberry Township.
Council asked Spaid whether he could receive the same training through an online program. Spaid, who was present at the meeting, said he could but would not receive the same amount of educational credits.
Shawn Yingling told Spaid, the borough’s finances are still uncertain and asked whether he could wait until the September meeting to give time to determine whether the borough could afford to contribute.
During Secretary Mary Sue Hoey’s report, she noted two Main Street properties have been condemned by Pennsafe Building Inspection Services, DuBois. One of the owners was sent a letter from the borough’s Solicitor Dan Nelson, she said.
Council approved Nelson attending a status conference in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas concerning an appeal that was filed recently by Nittany Oil Co. –owner of the Coalport Minit Mart over a decision made last year by the state’s Liquor Control Board.
The agency denied a request to allow Nittany to transfer a liquor license that would have been the basis of selling beer and other alcoholic beverages at the Coalport Minit Mart.
In July, Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell confirmed an appeal was filed. He said both parties in the case will be served within 30 days and be given an opportunity to file briefs for the case.
On Sept. 21, 2022, PLCB’s board denied the license transfer with a 3-0 vote. A petition for the board to intervene with the transfer was filed by the Glendale Assembly of God Church, Coalport, located directly adjacent to the store.
Minutes available on the agency’s website, lab.pa.gov from the meeting, state with a 3-0 vote, the board refused to allow transfer following consideration. No one from Nittany Oil Co. spoke on behalf of the request, the minutes state.
At council’s July 2021 meeting, Glendale Assembly of God Church pastor, the Rev. Jonathan Hendren, told members the church had filed a petition to intervene in the license transfer for reasons including the new store’s close proximity to the church.
PLCB Spokesperson Shawn Kelly said last November that agency officials would have reviewed the church’s petition prior to the Sept. 21 meeting and if the reasons noted in its petition stood, would generate a report to the board and make a recommendation about whether the petition should be granted.