COALPORT — A member of the Coalport Museum Commission inquired with Coalport Borough Council about progress of the new entrance door security system for the Coalport Community Building.
Council has been working on obtaining information and price estimates for the system that would add an electrified locking system to the entrance doors at the building. Under the upgrade those doors would open using related key fobs to unlock the door. The upgrade would also include a intercom system equipped with a video camera so that those monitoring the door can see who is wanting to enter the building.
Council plans to utilize American Rescue Plan funds distributed to the borough by the state Department of Community and Economic Development to pay for the cost.
In addition to the museum and council’s chambers and municipal office there is a library, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Center for Active Living and a school located inside the structure. Plans are to provide a fob for the main entrance to each of those organizations.
Council member Shawn Yingling told Member Bob Counsman, “We hope to have quotes soon.” He said council is also working with vendors to keep the building’s historical features in tact whenever possible while still maintaining safety.
Counsman told council, “This is something that has been needed for years. We have senior citizens and kids here. We need to have them covered,” he said.