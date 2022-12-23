COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council discussed a two-year absence of donations to the Glendale Vol. Fire Department.
At council’s recent meeting, company Treasurer Jack Laing reminded council it has failed to pay the company for fire protection for two years — a total of $7,000.
He said in 2019 council approved a fire protection agreement stating it would give the company a donation of $3,500 a year.
Although council’s agenda in early 2021 contained a business item to terminate that contract, following several heated discussions at the meeting between council members and fire company members, company Chief Adam Rydbom told the audience he believed, after examining several borough documents and records, the borough was facing huge financial issues. He asked council to table action on the motion, stating the fire company could wait as much as a year while council addressed the borough’s financial problems.
Laing told council it never removed that hold on the motion, so the fire company believes the previous contract is still in effect.
Borough Secretary Mary Sue Hoey told council the 2023 proposed budget did not contain any provisions for the fire company. “The borough ran in the red for three years. We almost lost the borough last year,” she said.
Councilwoman LaDawn Yingling said during budget preparations, members did note it would pay the fire company if it was financially able to do so.
“The fire company understands the plight of the borough, but this needs to be kept at the forefront,” Laing said.
He said the sum could be divided into payments with the fire company receiving $1,750 in both June and December.
Yingling said council would keep that in mind and make a determination as the year progresses.