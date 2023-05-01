COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council did not have a quorum at its recent meeting, but it did discuss a two-year absence of funding for the Glendale Vol. Fire Department.
Fire company Treasurer Jack Laing again reminded council it has failed to pay the company for fire protection for two years — a total of $7,000.
He said in 2019, council approved a fire protection agreement with the department, stating it would give the company a donation of $3,500 per year.
Although council’s agenda in early 2021 contained a business item to terminate that contract, following several heated discussions during the meeting between council and fire company members, company Chief Adam Rydbom told the audience he believed, after examining several borough documents and records, the borough was facing huge financial issues and was unable to pay at the time.
Rydbom asked council to table action on the motion, stating the fire company could wait as much as a year while council addressed the borough’s financial problems.
Laing told council it never removed that hold on the motion, so the fire company believes the previous contract is still in effect, and the borough owes for both 2021 and 2022.
Borough Secretary Mary Sue Hoey said if the amount is a donation, council is not obligated as it would be for a contract. She said council had approved making a donation from its American Rescue Plan Covid relief funds.
“The borough hasn’t paid the 2021 or 2022 contract yet,” Laing said.
Laing suggested borough Solicitor Dan Nelson review the contract.