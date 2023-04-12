COALPORT –Coalport Borough Council is making space for the borough’s tax collector at the Coalport Community Center.
At council’s recent meeting, members, following a discussion with and about tax collector the Rev. Gerald Spaid, with a borough resident, authorized the action. Members approved providing him with one of the vacant offices at the building to collect taxes on behalf of the borough, Glendale School District and Clearfield County.
Resident Clair Waterhouse spoke to council about how he prefers to pay his taxes. He told council he wanted to have the opportunity to pay his tariff’s face-to-face and not mail them to the post office box address as Spaid suggested during his response.
“I want to pay my taxes in person. The postmaster is not the tax collector,” Waterhouse told Spaid.
He said if Spaid was not willing to have set advertised hours to collect taxes perhaps he should resign the position.
Spaid told council he required a room with a door that is able to be locked. “It has to be a secured room so no one can come in,” Spaid said noting the previous tax collector had done business from the borough’s office where a number of employees and council members had access on a daily basis.
Spaid said he did not believe he was going to have set days and hours to collect taxes stating those who wanted to pay in person would need to make an appointment because, as a business owner, he did not want to be at the building waiting in the event a resident might come in.
At a meeting last year, council presented a proposal to Spaid stating it would provide an office with a desk, a chair and Wifi reception. It was not willing to provide a computer, a telephone or a filing cabinet. It also was not willing to compensate him for obtaining continuing education credits.
Members said council is willing to pay a third of the RAK software that is used by local tax collectors with the school district and the county paying the remaining shares. Council is also willing to reimburse Spaid for expenses associated with sending tax bills and collecting them. Those included stamps, envelopes and checks provided Spaid gives council the original receipt with the costs noted on it.