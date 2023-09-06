COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council approved working with North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission to seek grant funds to replace the furnace and heat distribution system at the Coalport Community Center.
During several meetings, council has discussed the age of the furnace, noting that makes it unreliable and inefficient.
Because many of the center’s rooms are in use throughout the week by those utilizing the Coalport Center for Active Living, Glendale Valley Christian School, and the Coalport Coal Museum, council said the building needs to have a system that provides effective and dependable heat.
At council’s recent meeting, borough Secretary Mary Sue Hoey reported she has been in contact with representatives of NCRPDC about collaborating on a grant application for Local Share funds from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
“The grant opens in September. It has no match. It will be awarded early next summer. Funds for the grant are available from gaming,” Hoey said.
Council approved seeking information and cost estimates for ductless heating and cooling systems to be placed throughout the building as a short-term solution to the heating inadequacies.
“We need information on the number needed, the cost to install them and if there will be a savings,” President Shawn Yingling said.
Members authorized seeking the necessary information before a vote can be taken. A meeting was set for Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. to present the information and depending on what is learned, possibly take action.
In other matters related to the community center, council noted the ramps at the center have been inspected by Pennsafe Building Inspection Services, DuBois and were passed for use.