COALPORT — After being without official legal counsel for more than a year, Coalport Borough Council now has a solicitor.
With a unanimous vote, council approved employing Dan Nelson of Mason and Nelson Law Firm, Philipsburg to serve as solicitor. The cost is $135 per hour.
Secretary Mary Sue Hoey told members the firm’s application was the only one received. She said advertisements were placed in both in The Progress and an Altoona newspaper.
Nelson, at the request of borough Mayor Margaret Maddalena, led the process of petitioning the Clearfield Court of Common Pleas earlier this year. Because of his appeal and supporting documentation, the court appointed four members to council after the borough was unable to fill the vacant positions.
Council also voted to pay the firm’s bill for the work done to petition the court. Maddalena told council she moved forward to secure Nelson using the state Borough Code articles.
She said the code allows the mayor, without approval of council, to employ counsel, at borough expense, at a cost not to exceed $4,000 in a 12-month period, to perform necessary legal services.
Nelson charged the borough $2,598. Maddalena said the bill was itemized with the work listed, the number of hours he worked and the days the work was done.