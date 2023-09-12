COALPORT — A Coalport Borough councilwoman would like some input on scheduling trick-or-treating next month in the borough.
At council’s recent meeting, Councilwoman LaDawn Yingling said she has received some input from residents concerning changing the hours, which in past years has followed the conclusion of the annual Halloween parade held the afternoon of the Saturday closest to Halloween, Oct. 31.
Yingling said she said she welcomes more comments to help council make a decision, noting a majority of those sending the early messages to her would like to return to nighttime hours for trick-or-treating.
Yingling said, “I need help from parents who have to get their children ready about what they would like to see,” she said.
Yingling said if council opts for nighttime trick-or-treating, she hopes parents and other residents would step up to help monitor sidewalks and streets to help the children stay safe.
Those who would like to voice an opinion may leave a message on Coalport Borough’s Facebook page, she said.