COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council approved taking steps to terminate the fire protection contract between the borough and Glendale Vol. Fire Dept.
At its recent meeting, council approved ending the agreement put into place more than three years ago.
The pact, adopted by a previous council in April 2020, renews each year unless one of the parties notifies the other of its intent to discontinue it.
The contract calls for council to pay the company $3,500 annually for each year of the agreement. The amount is able to be paid in two installments in June and December.
It also calls on council to be responsible to pay the worker’s compensation for the fire company and to pay any funds the borough receives from the state to the fire company’s relief association
Shawn Yingling, who chaired council’s meeting, said the action was recommended by borough Solicitor Dan Nelson after a review of the pact.
He said the contract was neither negotiated or approved by the current council — something which present members are concerned about.
“With the state of the borough’s finances, council doesn’t believe it is right for it to have an agreement it didn’t vote for. We believe all council members should have an opinion and a vote on the amount of funds the fire company can be given each year,” Yingling said.
He said the borough has been struggling financially and is the owner the Coalport Community Center, whose furnace is failing and several pieces of equipment that need to be replaced because of its age.
“Everything the borough has is old and we don’t know when something is going to break down. We want to keep the borough going,” he added.
Fire company Treasurer Jack Laing, who was in attendance at the meeting, asked council whether it intended to renegotiate contracts earlier councils approved for water, wastewater or electricity or those using the Coalport Community Center.
He also said the fire company came to the borough in 2022 at the time it was preparing the borough’s proposed budget for 2023 so that council could plan for its annual donation.
Yingling said, “Council is not saying it won’t donate funds to the fire company. But it wants to base any future donations on the amount of funds the borough has left at the end of the year.”
Councilman Rick Nardelli agreed.
“It doesn’t mean council won’t be giving the fire company anything,” Nardelli said.
The contract allows either the borough or the fire company to opt out with a 60-day notice in writing to the other party.
The motion authorized by council calls for Nelson and borough Secretary Mary Sue Hoey to notify the fire company with council’s intent to break off the agreement.
In a related matter, council also approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds to make a donation to the fire department. It will give the company $5,250. That amount will cover the $3,500 donation called for for 2022 in the contract between the fire company and the borough and $1,750 for the half of the donation for 2023 due to the fire company by June. The other half of the donation is payable by December.
A donation from ARPA of $1,000 was also approved for the Irvona Vol. Ambulance Service.