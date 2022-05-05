COALPORT — It took five months but Coalport Borough Council has organized.
“We are finally where we should have been Jan. 3,” said Mayor Margaret Maddalena as she opened Wednesday’s meeting.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday but moved to Wednesday after the reorganizational and business meetings’ agendas were not posted to the borough’s Facebook page 24 hours prior to the meeting, as required by the state’s Sunshine Act.
Maddalena gave the oath of office to LaDawn Yingling, Shawn Yingling, Todd Spencer and Greg Spencer. The four were appointed to the positions April 14 following a hearing at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman named them to council after each provided a written letter to the court saying they were willing to accept one of the four vacant positions on council. Because of resignations, and residents not accepting seats they were elected to in the November election, council was rendered unable to organize in January or conduct monthly business meetings January through April because it did not have a quorum of members.
A petition was filed March 15 with the court by Maddalena, through her attorney, Daniel J. Nelson of Philipsburg. It requested the court’s assistance in filling the vacant positions after borough residents and council were unable to do so. Included, with Maddalena’s request to the court, was a petition signed by 24 borough residents, registered electors of the borough, who requested the court make appointments.
As part of Wednesday’s reorganizational meeting, council also approved a resolution finalizing the position and term of service for the appointed council members. The resolution was prepared by Nelson.
In the November municipal election there were five council seats open. Three were four-year terms and two two-year terms. Andrew Manges accepted one of the four-year seats leaving two to be filled after John Shawley who was also elected to a four-year term submitted a letter of resignation.
Nelson said, “The court did not set the terms (for the seats). I have contacted the Clearfield County Elections office and it has indicated it will accept whatever council decides.”
Maddalena asked council for permission to make the appointments and members concurred. She suggested LaDawn Yingling and Greg Spencer, each be appointed to two-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2023 and Shawn Yingling and Todd Spencer, four-year terms, expiring Dec. 31, 2025. Manges terms also expires Dec. 31, 2025.
The resolution also affirmed the other elected officials of the borough as Mayor Maddalena whose term expires Dec. 31, 2025 and Gerald W. Spaid Sr., tax collector, whose term also expires Dec. 31, 2025.
Also attending Wednesday’s meeting was Terri Cunkle, local government policy specialist for the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Cunkle said, “I have been helping the borough through the process of getting organized.” She thanked the four new council members. “Thank you for stepping up to the plate.”