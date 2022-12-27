COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council approved advertising the 2023 proposed budget of $233,485.
The budget was prepared with no tax increase.
The general fund expects next year’s revenue at $158,635 with expenses of $141,264.
The income figure breaks down to $59,044 for real estate taxes, $34,200 for local enabling taxes, $4,000 for licenses and permits, $2,400 for fines and forfeits, $900 for interest, rents and royalties, $3,600 for intergovernmental revenue and $250 for charges in services. Funds of $54,241 will be carried over from 2022.
Expenses include $60 for general government, $4,000 for auditor, $2,500 for the tax collector, $2,000 for the solicitor, $12,000 for the secretary’s wages, $7,500 for general government administration, $23,000 for general government buildings, $1,879 for public safety, $33,000 for highways, $625 for public works, $4,800 for debt services, employee wages and withholding, and $7,000 for insurance.
The state road fund projects next year’s income of $22,731 and expenses of $7,500 for highways. Funds of $52,119 will be carried over from the current year.
Council scheduled a special meeting for Saturday, Dec. 31, at 6:30 p.m. at the council’s chambers in the Coalport Community Center to adopt the spending plan.
Secretary Mary Sue Hoey told council she worked with Terri Cunkle, local government specialist with the state Department of Community and Economic Development, to prepare information contained in the document.
The budget is available by appointment for inspection until Dec. 31. Residents who want to schedule time to review the document should call the borough’s office at 672-5973.