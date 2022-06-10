CNB Bank held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday to celebrate the launch of construction of its headquarters expansion on East Market Street by the intersection with Van Valzah Avenue.
Planning for the ballpark $1.1 million expansion has been in the works since 2017, according to CNB Bank CEO Joseph Bower Jr. The previous building was torn down in 2020.
“The expansion of our headquarters is about more than just the growth of our business, it is a sign of our longstanding commitment to the Clearfield community,” Bower said in a press release. “As one of the area’s largest employers, we remain dedicated to supporting the local economy through our continued investment in the area that CNB Bank has called home for over 150 years.”
The expansion was necessary for the company. The Clearfield site supports locations in four states: New York, Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania, Bower noted.
“We continually need to expand and grow as those divisions keep growing,” he said.
According to a press release, the 12,000 square foot building expansion, matching Clearfield’s existing architecture, was designed to maintain the historical downtown facade. The project has a tentative completion date during the fourth quarter of this year.
Eight years ago, the bank finished a $6 million expansion that provided space for 180 employees. Since then, the bank added over 50 new positions with the intention to continue growing the local workforce.
Clearfield Mayor Mason Strouse thanked the bank for its strong presence in the community. “I look forward to the rest of what CNB has to offer,” he said at the ceremony.