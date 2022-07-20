Clearfield Municipal Authority board on Tuesday voted to have two old water tanks demolished.
The CMA board voted to award the bid for removing the old Hillsdale water tank and the old Mount Joy tank at a cost of $65,000 to Ligonier Construction.
CMA Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona said the cost is in line with expectations.
Board member Chuck Shaeffer asked if it was necessary to spend the money to remove the tanks.
CMA Manager John Williams said both tanks are a liability risk because they could fall.
He said the authority is planning to use the location of the Hillsdale tank to store materials such as stone. Currently, CMA stores its materials at the Moose Creek Reservoir, which is farther away than the Hillsdale location.
The CMA will have to remove the tanks eventually.
Board members voted unanimously to approve the bid; all members were present.
In other business, Balliet reported the initial pilot study on the Montgomery Run Reservoir was successfully completed and the second phase of the study has begun.
The authority is planning to replace the traditional filters with state-of-the-art membrane filters.
The initial phase tested the suitability of the Microza membrane filters, made by Asahi which are the same filters the CMA uses at its Moose Creek Reservoir.
However, the cost of the filters have increased substantially, so the CMA is also testing Fluxpro 11 membrane filters as well in case the Microza become prohibitively expensive or difficult to obtain.
The contractor, the Pall Corporation, has offered to perform the pilot study on the Fluxpro filters for free. The pilot study would last another three months.