A Clearfield County beef producer recently received top honors for one of its bulls.
Kerr Cattle Co. LLC of Clearfield recently learned a bull it nominated for state testing received the 2022 Pennsylvania Performance Tested Bull Sale awards given to the top gaining bull.
Owners Mike and Paula Kerr’s registered black angus, KCC Black Shoes 515106, competed against more than 150 bulls of various varieties from Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut according to former state Secretary of Agriculture Sam Hayes Jr.
Hayes visited Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Clearfield, Thursday to congratulate the Kerrs.
In an interview, Hayes said during the time he served as secretary, a new state-of-the-art testing facility was built near Pine Grove Mills in Centre County to independently evaluate livestock sires for their genetically transmitted traits.
For the most recent sale and awards ceremony, bulls arrived in October and for three weeks lived at the testing facility under the same conditions so each began the testing process on an equal footing. The competitors are also examined when they arrive to ensure they are disease free and checked daily to ensure they remain that way.
Evaluations are performed over 112 days, looking at trait criteria such as average daily weight gain, feed efficiency, loin muscle size and fat deposition.
“The tests identify sires that do the best job exhibiting genetics. Buyers are looking for the bulls with those traits because it is more economical for those calves to be grown out for consumer meats. These are not cows for show or hobby, Farmers and ranchers want cattle that grow quickly and efficiently,” Hayes said.
Mike Kerr said of receiving the award, “We are very proud.”
He said Kerr Cattle Co. has been nominating bulls to participate in the state testing process for more than 15 years. He said the information gained through the procedure has been extremely helpful in turning out quality beef for consumers.
“It’s important to grow cattle efficiently. We want rapid growth but we don’t want to sacrifice quality. Time is money,” Kerr said.
Kerr Cattle Co. beef is available for purchase at the company’s store, The Meat Shack. Located at 367 Clover Hill Road, Clearfield, it is open Fridays from 4:30-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We have many different cuts available already packaged and frozen. Steak varieties include Delmonico, New York strip, flat iron, sirloin. T-bone, filet mignon, skirt and others. We also have many kinds of roasts –chuck, top round, rump, sirloin tip and brisket.
One of the store’s biggest sellers biggest sellers is chip steak, Kerr noted. Ground beef is also for sale available in one-pound packages or four, six and eight-ounce patties. Larger amounts can be ordered in advance.
Hotdogs, beef sticks and jerky round out the store’s offerings.
The meat is also available for purchase Wednesday through Sunday at Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub. It is also offered on the establishment’s menu.
Owner Denny Liegey reported the burgers and steak from Kerr Cattle Co. are very popular and have developed a following.
“It has definitely developed a new customer base. There is a distinctive difference in the meat we get from Kerr Cattle Co. It is very flavorful and tender with great marbling. It’s an amazing product,” Liegey said.
Liegey said his restaurant is very happy to support local businesses by purchasing meat, produce and other products.
“It helps them out and it helps us turn out a supreme product.”