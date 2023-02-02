Clearfield YMCA is offering a new program.
Program/aquatics Director Brian McDonald said the YMCA will begin offering pickleball beginning Monday, Feb. 6. Games are open to older adults and will be played Monday through Friday, beginning at 9 a.m. daily.
Pickleball is a low-impact sport that can be played with doubles or singles using paddles and a ball.
“It’s an open court so there is no need to register. Players can check in with the front desk upon their arrival. The first week, which will serve as an introduction to the sport, is free. and YMCA members can always play for free. Non-members, after the first week, will pay $3 per day to play,” McDonald said.
He invited the community to try the sport. “Find out if you like it,” he said.
He also said some health insurance covers the cost of a YMCA membership. Inquiries about the possibility can be made at the YMCA’s front desk. “We would be glad to help them find out if their health insurance covers a membership,” he stated.