DuBOIS — A Clearfield woman is facing felony retail theft charges after she was allegedly seen taking items from the Walmart Supercenter in DuBois without paying for them.
Joyce Terressa Vanelli, 56, is charged with three third-degree felony counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, and three counts of receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office on April 11.
According to the complaint, Sandy Township Police spoke with loss prevention at Walmart in DuBois, where they were advised of two alleged recent retail theft incidents involving the same woman. The employee provided police with photos, receipts and summaries of the events, as well as video.
The employee told police that on Feb. 11, she was notified about a woman who had been in the store earlier that day, who had allegedly walked through the self checkout aisle and taken some bags, and may have concealed them, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman, later identified as Vanelli, entered the store that day with a shopping cart and was seen selecting a few reusable bags. She then allegedly put the bags in her cart and went to the “home” section of the store where she was observed selecting two sets of curtains and placing them into her cart. She then selected a bath rug and put it inside one of the reusable bags. Throughout her shopping trip, Vanelli allegedly also selected a large water bottle, four articles of men’s clothing and a few dairy items.
She then was observed at the front registers, where she allegedly selected several regular Walmart shopping bags, and placed the remainder of the loose items into those shopping bags. Vanelli then took five more reusable bags and placed them in her cart. She pushed her cart toward the exit, without attempting to remove or pay for the items she had concealed and placed in the cart.
The total amount not paid for was $153.86, according to court documents.
The second incident occurred on Feb. 17, where Vanelli allegedly left the store with a cartload of merchandise that had been bagged with both reusable and regular Walmart bags.
During the second incident, Vanelli allegedly selected cat carriers, two backpack pet carriers, cat treats, a cat litter mat and other items. She was observed placing items into the reusable bags. She was later observed near the front register allegedly arranging her cart and placing bags over some of the items in her cart.
The total amount not paid for was $206.54, according to court documents.
Vanelli’s criminal history shows two prior convictions of retail theft in 2017, police said.
Her preliminary hearing is set for May 13.